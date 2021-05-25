Oregon's Multnomah County meets governor's vaccine goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in months, restaurants in Multnomah County — Oregon's most populous county and home to Portland — will open for 50% capacity for indoor dining after meeting county COVID-19 vaccination goals.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that half of Oregon's counties will move to the “lower risk" level on Thursday. This category allows a county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions — 50% capacity for indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. It also expands indoor gatherings to 10 people and retail store capacity to 75%.