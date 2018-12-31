Oregon may consider exporting marijuana to other states

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Marijuana could take the next step toward joining pinot noir and craft beer on Oregon's list of famous exports, under a proposal likely to go before state lawmakers in the new year.

The Statesman Journal reports that the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a business association led by founder and executive director Adam Smith, is working with legislators to let Oregon start exporting pot to other legal-weed states by 2021.

Among them is Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, who said he also plans to reintroduce provisions from Senate Bill 1042, a similar proposal that died in the statehouse in 2017.

This comes as the state's legal weed industry has faced plummeting prices over the past year due to demand not keeping up with supply. Also at issue is whether bad actors are funneling marijuana into the lucrative black market.