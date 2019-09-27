Oregon jury awards man $283K in city job discrimination case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon jury has found in favor of an African American man who says he was passed over for a municipal job because of his race.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that a jury concluded the city of Newberg discriminated against 54-year-old Greg Patton.

The jury awarded $283,500 to Patton for economic losses and damages.

Patton's lawsuit says he applied for a human resources job, but the city hired a less-qualified applicant who is not black.

Patton's attorney also says the human resources director tampered with documents related to the hiring process.

The city argues the successful applicant is a woman who has substantial experience and scored higher in an interview with a three-person panel.

The city manager declined to comment on the decision until after the city council is briefed.

