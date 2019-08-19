Oregon health officials confirm 23 measles cases this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say 23 measles cases have been confirmed, the most reported in the state in a single year since 1991.

KATU-TV reported Monday that the Oregon Health Authority announced nine new cases were reported in Clackamas and Multnomah counties since the beginning of July.

Health officials say none of the nine people who recently contracted measles were vaccinated, and they have all stayed home while contagious.

Officials say two of the nine cases were confirmed after the department updated its numbers Aug. 14.

Health officials say most of the people diagnosed this year have been children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 1,000 cases have already been confirmed in 30 states this year.

Officials say measles can cause cough, fever and a whole-body rash.

