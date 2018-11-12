Oregon firefighters helping at California wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters have been sent from Oregon to help suppress the deadly wildfires in California.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday that two teams with equipment and personnel were sent from eastern and southern Oregon at the request of California fire officials.

Forestry officials also said firefighters and equipment from the Douglas Forest Protection Association were among those sent. The teams will join their Oregon State Fire Marshal counterparts who are already there.

Officials say the teams were set to begin work Monday for about two weeks in Northern California where a wildfire ravaged the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Authorities were stepping up searches for bodies and missing people.

Wildfires have killed 29 people in Northern California and two in Southern California.