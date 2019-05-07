Oregon denies key permit for natural gas export project

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has denied a water quality certification for a proposed natural gas export project on Oregon's southern coast.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that in a letter Monday to the project backers of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal the agency said it "does not have a reasonable assurance that the construction and authorization of the project will comply with applicable Oregon water quality standards."

The agency is in charge of administering the federal Clean Water Act in Oregon and the certification is required for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue permits for the project.

The decision was applauded by opponents of the controversial project, but it is not a deal killer. Jordan Cove can request a contested case hearing within 20 days. The state agency also said it was making its decision "without prejudice," meaning the company can also resubmit a new application.