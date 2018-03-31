Oregon coffee company closing after 118 years in business

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon coffee company is shutting down after nearly 118 years in business.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Portland-based Boyd Coffee Company will lay off about 230 workers, including 135 in Oregon.

Boyd Vice President Ann Nordquist said Friday the layoffs will be complete by Oct. 1.

The company was acquired by Texas-based Farmer Bros. Co. in August for $58.6 million. Both companies supply coffee to restaurants, hotels and convenience stores.

Nordquist says operations are moving to Texas.

Farmer Bros. says it will continue to market the Boyd's brand.

