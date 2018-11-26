Oregon and California crabbers sue fossil fuel companies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Commercial crabbers in Oregon and California are suing 30 fossil fuel companies, claiming they are to blame for climate change which has hurt their industry.

News outlets report the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations filed the lawsuit last week in California State Superior Court in San Francisco against companies including Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

West Coast crabbers experienced significant losses starting in the 2015-16 season when massive algal blooms caused by warm ocean temperatures resulted in a domoic acid outbreak that reduced the length of the crabbing season.

The season was cut short again in 2016-2017 for the same reason.

Exxon Mobil Corp. spokesperson Scott J. Silvestri told the San Francisco Chronicle that reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires global participation and actions and that lawsuits like this do not do that.