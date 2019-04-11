Oregon Senate OKs law banning straws from restaurants

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Plastic straws could be off the menu under a measure making its way through the Oregon Legislature.

The Oregon Senate voted 23-6 Thursday to prohibit restaurants from providing single-use plastic straws unless a customer asks. Drive-thrus could still be able to offer straws.

Sen. Michael Dembrow, a Democrat from Portland, said that single-use plastics may be convenient, but they carry long-term environmental costs.

Oregon would become the second in the nation after California to enact such a measure. Cities - including Seattle, New York City, and Portland - have also moved to ban plastic straws.

The proposal now goes to the House for consideration.