Oregon Gov. signs progressive paid family and medical leave

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has approved what advocates are calling the nation's most progressive paid family and medical leave law in the nation.

Gov. Kate Brown signed the measure Friday making the state the ninth to offer paid leave. It offers twelve weeks paid family and medical leave for new parents and those who become ill or need to take care of an ill family member. It also covers victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The plan is the first in the nation to offer low-wage workers 100% wage replacement. Benefits decrease as income increases.

It also covers undocumented immigrants and part-time workers.