Oratory to hold special program

The Oratory of the Little Way in Gaylordsville will present “Christian Cybernetics, Part 2” June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bishop Alex McCullough, spiritual director, will lead the retreat at the Oratory Lane center.

Lunch will be included.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8294.