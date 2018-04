Oratory to hold program

The Oratory of the Little Way in Gaylordsville will offer a “Managing Your Inner Critic” workshop April 21 from 10a.m. to 3 p.m.

Michelel Lucas, LCSW, will lead the program at the Oratory Lane center.

A donation of $30 is suggested; lunch is included.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8294.