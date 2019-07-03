Orange fireball lights up Florida sky, ignites conspiracies

MIAMI (AP) — Conspiracy theorists took to social media in a flurry of excitement after a mysterious flying object resembling an orange fireball streaked across the Florida sky.

The American Meteor Society reported two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West early Wednesday, and tweeted there's "no real explanation yet."

Even the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office joined in on the fun after receiving reports about the mysterious lights, posting on social media "we were not invaded last night by Martians, but we appreciate the level of confidence you have of us to stop intergalactic invaders."

The meteor society's operation manager Mike Hankey later told The Palm Beach Post he's certain it was space debris, breaking apart in the atmosphere. He says the sightings were only hours off the debris' estimated re-entry time.