Opponents concede in Maine GOP primary for House race

The opponents of a former Maine state representative conceded to him in a Republican primary for a competitive U.S. House seat.

Former state Rep. Dale Crafts, who served eight years in the Maine Legislature, cast himself as a new ally for President Donald Trump in Washington. He had a lead over his opponents with about 80% of precincts reporting on Wednesday morning.

Crafts ran for the nomination against former television reporter Adrienne Bennett and former state Sen. Eric Brakey. Brakey conceded late Tuesday night and Bennett followed on Wednesday morning.

Crafts campaigned on reducing regulations, growing jobs and shrinking the government. He would run against Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who was elected in 2018.

“It is time to unify together as Republicans and Mainers to bring common sense Maine values to Washington,” Crafts said.

Crafts was short of the 50% of the vote required under Maine law to avoid a ranked-choice runoff. The Maine Department of the Secretary of State said Wednesday it was researching whether the ranked round was needed in a race where the other candidates conceded.

Golden previously benefited from the state’s ranked choice voting system, which allows voters to reapportion their second-choice votes if their preferred candidate comes in last. A second round of counting propelled Golden over the Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Ranked-choice voting is unlikely to be a factor in the 2020 race because third-party candidates have not emerged. Democrats will be looking to hold their lead in the U.S. House of Representatives nationwide.

The vast, mostly rural 2nd Congressional District is geographically the largest Congressional district east of the Mississippi River, and has been hotly contested in recent elections.

Trump decisively won its electoral vote in the 2016 presidential election. Maine is one of two states to apportion electoral votes by district.

The district figures to be in play for Trump again this year, though his approval nationwide has taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic. A June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found a majority of Americans think Trump is exacerbating tensions in a moment of crisis.

All three Republicans in this year’s House primary cast themselves as potential key allies for Trump. Golden was the sole congressman who cast a split vote on the two decisions about whether to impeach President Trump. He said the House investigation “unearthed a pattern of evidence that demonstrates the corrupt intent on the part of the president,” but he also said Trump’s efforts to obstruct Congress didn’t rise to the level of a crime.

Golden ran unopposed in this year’s Democratic primary.

—-

Whittle reported from Portland.