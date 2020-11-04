‘Operation Thanksgiving’ drive on tap

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford and the United Way of Western Connecticut will hold Operation Thanksgiving, a food drive, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bandstand on the Village Green.

Each year the two organizations provide a complete Thanksgiving meal for approximately 250 families in New Milford.

Donations of nonperishable items are sought: boxed pie crusts, pie fillings, canned sweet potatoes/yams, cranberry sauce, creamed soups, canned vegetables, stuffing and turkey gravy.

Frozen turkeys will also be accepted.

Masks will be required to drop off donations.

Monetary donations will also be accepted and will be used towards the purchase of a turkey for each family.

For a complete list of items needed or to donate virtually, visit https://wcgnm.com/thanksgiving-baskets.