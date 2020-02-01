Open mic night now at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman at 9 Route 39 South will serve as host for a weekly Thursday open mic event, with sign-up at 6 p.m. and performances at 7 p.m.

Don Lowe will serve as host for the event, formerly held at The Silo in New Milford.

The cost is $5 for each performer. Admission for members and non-members is $10 at the center, 9 Route 39 South.

Food will be available from local restaurants