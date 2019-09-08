https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Open-mic-night-now-at-JCC-14410923.php
Open mic night now at JCC
The Jewish Community Center in Sherman at 9 Route 39 South will serve as host for a weekly Thursday open mic event, with sign-up at 6 p.m. and performances at 7 p.m.
Don Lowe will serve as host for the event, formerly held at The Silo in New Milford.
The cost is $5 for each performer. Admission for members and non-members is $10 at the center, 9 Route 39 South.
Food will be available from local restaurants
