Open house slated at Marvelwood

The Marvelwood School in Kent has announced the completion of a multimillion dollar campus-wide renovation project and will hold a public open house Sept. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The public is invited to tour the brand-new, state-of-the-art Science and Innovation Lab, refurbished Student Commons, and floor-to-ceiling renovated dormitories.

Refreshments will be served at the school on Skiff Mountain Road.