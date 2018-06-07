https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Open-house-set-at-Robbyn-s-Nest-12968419.php
Open house set at Robbyn’s Nest
Published 12:00 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
Robbyn's Nest Education Center in Sherman will hold an open house June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event will feature face painting, information about programs and playtime on the playground.
The center offers many classes, including Mommy and Me, tutoring/homework help, drama/voice, Spanish/French, drama and summer camp.
The center’s Mommy and Me June habitat camp for toddlers runs Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Robbyn’s Nest is located at 1 Route 37 East.
For more information, call 860-354-0099.
