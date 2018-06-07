Open house set at Robbyn’s Nest

Robbyn's Nest Education Center in Sherman will hold an open house June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will feature face painting, information about programs and playtime on the playground.

The center offers many classes, including Mommy and Me, tutoring/homework help, drama/voice, Spanish/French, drama and summer camp.

The center’s Mommy and Me June habitat camp for toddlers runs Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Robbyn’s Nest is located at 1 Route 37 East.

For more information, call 860-354-0099.