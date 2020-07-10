Onofrio rolls out survey

Danette Onofrio, Democratic candidate for State Representative of House District 108, is conducting a survey that will help inform her of the needs of the district.

The district serves New Fairfield, Sherman, New Milford and Danbury.

All information is anonymous and confidential. There is no identifying information to link answers to any person.

The survey is available at www.Danette2020.com.