Online map provides info on management of Michigan forests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A newly developed online map provides information about how Michigan's state forests are managed.

The Department of Natural Resources says the map makes it easier to learn about timber sales, prescribed burns and other activities.

Users can navigate on the map or simply type in an address to find out what activities are planned or underway in areas of interest.

The DNR manages 4 million acres of state forest. It has a crew of geographers and data managers who provide up-to-date information on forest health, wildlife populations and more.

The current map highlights activities planned for 2020. Next year forestry staff will work on actions for 2021.