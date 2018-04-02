OneJet discontinuing nonstop flights from Omaha to Milwaukee

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OneJet is discontinuing its nonstop flights between Omaha and Milwaukee.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the service will end April 12. A OneJet spokesman says the airline is in the process of upgrading its fleet from seven-seat jets to 30-seat jets and making adjustments to its service accordingly.

The airline began offering the service in November. It offered two flights per weekday between Omaha and Milwaukee.

OneJet flies small jets to and from regional markets, such as Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.

