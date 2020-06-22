One suspect in Cedar Rapids stabbing death pleads guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — One of two men charged with stabbing a man to death and burying his body in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home pleaded guilty Monday to lesser charges.

Drew Wagner, 34, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Chris Bagley, 31. Wagner also pleaded guilty to assault, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, abuse of a corpse, and obstructing a prosecution. He pleaded guilty to two drug charges in a separate case, KCRG reported.

Bagley went missing after leaving his home in Walker on Dec. 17, 2018. His body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019.

Investigators have said a second man, Drew Blahnik, has confessed to stabbing Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.

Blahnik was charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Another man, Paul Hoff is charged with obstruction and abuse of a corpse in the case. He has pleaded not guilty. A fourth man, Andy Shaw, is serving an eight-year sentence for drug crimes connected to Bagley's death.