One-room school program set in Warren

The Warren Historical Society will hold a program on one-room schooling and Warren’s Brick School Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

The program will be offered in the lower level meeting room of Warren Town Hall.

The Brick School was Connecticut’s longest-operating one-room schoolhouse, from the late 18th century until the 1920s.

The Warren Historical Society, in partnership with the Town of Warren, will be working to restore and preserve the Brick School; those plans will be part of the presentation.