One injured in shooting at shopping mall in Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man was wounded Monday in a shooting at a shopping mall in Arkansas.
North Little Rock police said the shooting happened during a “physical disturbance" outside a jewelry store on the second floor of McCain Mall, and the victim was taken to an area hospital. A police spokesman said he had no details on his condition.
Officer Joe Green, a police spokesman, said detectives are interviewing possible witnesses but that the shooting was an isolated incident. Green said police were searching for a vehicle connected to a possible suspect in the shooting.
The mall was closed as detectives processed evidence from the shooting.
