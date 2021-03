WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a fire Saturday night destroyed a converted barn, officials said.

Washington Fire Department Thomas Osbourne told Hearst Connecticut Media that the first call came in at 6:14 p.m. Three minutes later Osbourne arrived at 7 Blackville Road and he, along with Washington’s fire chief, witnessed a fire “burning hot” and quick.

Washington Fire Department was able to halt the fire from spreading past the barn with help from the Bantam and Northville fire departments. Units were on the scene until 10:21 p.m., the fire marshal said.

The building was a “converted barn” used as a living space, according to Osbourne.

“I don’t think they are going to be able to save that building,” Osbourne said of the damages suffered by the flames.

Firefighters found the victim’s body in the barn. Osbourne said that the body was taken to the state medical examiner for a positive identification. “We can’t say until it is determined by them,” he said.

The fire marshal went on to say that, although the investigation is ongoing, there have been no “indications of wrongdoing.” There is no connection between the barn fire and a string of arson fires that led to the arrest of a Torrington man Saturday night. The cause of the fire, which emanated from the front left side of the barn, is still undetermined.