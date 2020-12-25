One Good Thing: Hong Kong street refrigerator keeps giving ALICE FUNG, Associated Press Dec. 25, 2020 Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 4:03 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — Most people who head to Woosung Street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan are visiting its popular restaurants serving everything from curries to seafood. Others may be headed for a lone refrigerator, painted blue, with a sign that reads: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take."
The door of the fridge sitting outside a hockey academy opens to reveal it is stuffed with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, tins of food and even socks and towels for anyone who may need them.