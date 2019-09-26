On the farm

Thousands of people flocked to the 26th edition of Open Farm Day, held at Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford last Saturday. Thousands of people flocked to the 26th edition of Open Farm Day, held at Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford last Saturday. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the farm 1 / 8 Back to Gallery