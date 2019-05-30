‘On Leisure’ lecture planned

The Apocatastasis Institute in New Milford will hold its spring semester fundraiser, a lecture, “On Leisure,” May 31 at 7 p.m. at The Makery on Bank Street.

The free lecture will consider the role of leisure, possibly the most wasted aspect in the lives of teachers and students, as regards the scholastic vocation.

For more information, visit ApocatastasisInstitute.wordpress or email ApocatastasisInstitute@aol.com.