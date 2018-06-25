Omaha zoo finds escaped parrot scared by Goodyear blimp

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A macaw that flew away from Omaha's zoo after apparently being spooked by the Goodyear blimp has been found in a nearby neighborhood.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the macaw, named Cayenne, was out during the zoo's Birds of Flight show Sunday morning when it was startled by the blimp drifting past. The bird flew out of an amphitheater and past the zoo's boundaries.

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium staff sought the public's help, and on Monday morning a nearby resident tipped them off about the bird's whereabouts.

Staffers spotted the bird, and after flying to another tree it came down when called.

The red, green and blue bird, which is a member of the parrot family, was returned to the zoo and quickly joined her sister in eating treats.

