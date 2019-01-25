Omaha to criminally charge landlord of squalid complex

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha plans to criminally charge the owner of an apartment complex so squalid that hundreds of Myanmar refugees living there were forced to evacuate.

Television station KETV says the city will prosecute landlord Kay Anderson related to the nearly 2,000 code violations leveled against the property last year. The city's prosecutor's office sent a letter to Anderson's attorney Friday saying it intends to file 100 misdemeanor charges. Each charge carries up to six months in jail.

The city says Anderson has been given months to remedy the violations, but that he has not sought construction permits or hired anyone to make repairs.

Anderson's attorney, Jason Bruno, says the city is not giving Anderson enough time to address the violations and that Anderson plans to fight the city's actions.

Information from: KETV-TV, http://www.ketv.com