Omaha suburb hoping to host magical event: quidditch tourney

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha suburb is a finalist for what some might call a magical sporting event: the Midwest Regional Championship of quidditch.

Papillion (puh-PIHL'-yuhn) is vying with La Crosse, Wisconsin, for the honor. Mary Kimball is the events director for the U.S. Quidditch organization. She says the selections will be announced this coming week for the 2019 and 2020 events.

This form of quidditch is a ground-bound adaptation of J.K. Rowling's creation in the "Harry Potter" book series, where players from the magic school take to the sky on broomsticks. The full-contact sport combines elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag.

A tourism official told the Omaha World-Herald that host cities of previous U.S. Quidditch events have seen an economic impact of $150,000 to $300,000.