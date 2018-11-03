Omaha's Tree of Lights assembled; ceremony set for November

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Salvation Army's annual Tree of Lights campaign has already gotten underway with assembly of the 75-foot tall, two-ton metal Christmas tree in front of American National Bank at 90th and Dodge streets.

The tree, which has more than 60,000 LED lights, 600 lit snowflakes and is topped by a 6-foot star, was assembled last week with the help of more than 40 volunteers from the Ironworkers Local 21.

The lighting ceremony for the tree will be held Thursday evening (Nov. 8), kicking off the Salvation Army's red kettle bell ringing drive.

The money collected during the six-week campaign supports food pantries, housing, utility assistance and other Salvation Army services.