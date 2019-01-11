Omaha program pays homeless people to beautify city

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha officials and the Salvation Army have devised a new program that would pay homeless people $10 an hour to work with flowers and other plants that beautify the city.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the City Council will vote Tuesday on the program, which they're calling "A Way to Work."

The program is scheduled to launch next month and will employ six homeless people working two days a week. Participants will work in the city's greenhouse and prep plants for city parks. The program also provides lunch and access to training and services, such as counseling.

The first workers will be selected by the Siena-Francis House, a local homeless shelter. The Salvation Army will screen and employ workers.

City Parks Director Brook Bench says a successful participant could get other employment opportunities with the city.

