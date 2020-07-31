Omaha police arrest 1 after finding man fatally shot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a man after finding another fatally shot in north Omaha.

The shooting happened Thursday night, when officers were called to a home near 31st and Seward streets for a report of shots fired, police said. Arriving officers found Nuer Yuek, 19, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Yuek was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Keat Thon, 20, on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

Police said authorities also took four children from the home.