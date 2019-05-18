Omaha gets $25M federal grant to redevelop housing project

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a $25 million federal grant to redevelop a deteriorating public housing project will help rejuvenate part of north Omaha.

The Omaha Housing Authority announced Monday that the five year grant will help demolish the Spencer Homes and replace the apartments with better housing.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the money comes from a Department of Housing and Urban Development program called the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. Omaha is among three cities nationwide that will receive funding this year through the grant program.

The agency's regional administrator, Jason Mohr, says the grants aim to replace distressed housing with high quality, mixed income options, and create conditions that encourage investment in local schooling and businesses.

Mohr says Omaha plans to leverage the grant with $157 million in private and local funding.

