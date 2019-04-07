Oliver’s ‘August’ kicks off weekly poetry corner
[Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Poetry Month, we will publish a poem written by a local poet or well-known author each week this month. New Milford Poet Laureate James Scrimgeour will select each poem. The first poem is “August,” by Mary Oliver, an American poet who won the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. Oliver, who was born Sept. 10, 1935, died Jan. 17.]
August
When the blackberries hang
swollen in the woods, in the brambles
nobody owns, I spend
all day among the high
branches, reaching
my ripped arms, thinking
of nothing, cramming
the black honey of summer
into my mouth; all day my body
accepts what it is. In the dark
creeks that run by there is
this thick paw of my life darting among
the black bells, the leaves; there is
this happy tongue.