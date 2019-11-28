Oldest member of Oregon’s Takelma tribe dead at 95

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Agnes Baker Pilgrim, the eldest member and the public face of southern Oregon’s Takelma tribe, has died.

Southern Oregon University, which recently awarded Pilgrim a presidential medal, said she died Wednesday in Grants Pass at age 95.

The university says Pilgrim died as doctors tried to repair a brain aneurysm.

Pilgrim, known as “Grandma Aggie,” was a vocal lifelong advocate for tribal and women’s rights and environmental causes.

SOU President Linda Schott says Pilgrim graduated at age 61 from SOU, where she studied psychology and Native American studies.

Pilgrim co-founded SOU’s Konaway Nika Tillicum Native American Youth Academy for Native American middle and high school students and brought the Takelma tribe’s sacred salmon ceremony back to southern Oregon.

Her likeness is featured in a statue in downtown Ashland.