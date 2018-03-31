Old Store up and running

The Old Store Gift Shop and Museum in Sherman is up and running for the season.

The store, which opened yesterday (Thursday), will be open Thursdays through Sundays - except Easter - from noon to 4 p.m., or whenever the flag is flying.

This year marks the store’s 20th anniversary and the creation of an all-volunteer organization that keeps a 200-year-old-plus building maintained and fuels additional Sherman Historical Society projects.

The buying team recently completed a trip to one of New York’s gift shows, where members met with new vendors and found products for the store.

With the new purchases, the store expanded its baby/kids department, as well as added new handbags, jewelry, spring scarves and wraps in many patterns and designs.

In addition, more vendor relationships were made to enhance the store’s mend’s section.

The store at 3 Route 37 Center also sells home goods, gardening supplies and more.