Oktoberfest to support Grad Party

The New Milford High School Grad Party will play host in the coming days to an inaugural event, Oktoberfest, at Housatonic River Brewing Sept. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and includes two drink tickets and a glass to keep, and bratwurst with mustard and sauerkraut, potato pancake with apple chutney and cinnamon, and soft pretzel bites with cheese sauce by Stephen C. Merkel Catering.

Raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing will also be offered.

For more information, visit www.nmhsgradparty.org.