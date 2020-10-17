Oklahoma virus hospitalizations remain near record high

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus remained near a record high in Oklahoma on Saturday while the number of reported cases increased by 1,195 and deaths rose by 14, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were a reported 792 people hospitalized, the department reported, one fewer than the one-day record of 793 reported Friday. There are 106,503 total cases reported since the pandemic began in March and 1,168 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department said that there were 8,272 new coronavirus cases during the week ending Thursday, an increase of 15% from the previous week, and 58 additional deaths from the previous week due to COVID-19.

A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force released Wednesday said Oklahoma remains in the red zone for newly reported coronavirus cases and recommended residents wear masks among the ways to slow the virus’ spread.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has repeatedly said he will not implement a statewide mask mandate.