Oklahoma sees growing number of women candidates

ENID, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma voters will see an unprecedented number of women on the state ballot when heading to the polls this fall.

The Enid News & Eagle reports that 45 Democratic women and 10 Republican women have already made it to the Nov. 6 general election for state House and Senate seats. Another 30 women face runoffs later this month.

The Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University says the 55 women already on the general election ballot represent a 34 percent increase over 2016.

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest attributes part of the increase in women candidates to the increased political engagement spurred by an April teacher walkout.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says only 14 percent of Oklahoma's House and Senate seats are filled by women.