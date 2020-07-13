Oklahoma reports 510 new confirmed cases, first child death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials on Monday reported 510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and noted the state’s first death of a child from the disease.

Officials at Fort Sill Army Post in southwest Oklahoma confirmed a 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed there tested positive for COVID-19 and died Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened," Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill, said in a statement.

The family members are currently in isolation at their home at Fort Sill, officials said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional two deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 424. The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Oklahoma now stands at 20,745, although the actual number of cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

