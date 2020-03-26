Oklahoma governor's cabinet member tests positive for virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma rose from five to seven Thursday as the number of cases increased from 164 to at least 248, including a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet.

The State Department of Health reported two additional deaths in Cleveland County, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s, bringing to three the number who have died in there. Two previous deaths were reported in Oklahoma County and one each in Tulsa and Pawnee counties.

State Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe is among the cases and is quarantined and recovering at home, said Baylee Lakey, a spokeswoman for the governor.

Ostrowe has not had contact with Stitt in more than two weeks, Lakey said, and Stitt hasn't been tested and has no plans to do so at this time.

Any staff that may have had contact with Ostrowe was asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days, Lakey said.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, and clears up in two to three weeks. However, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and death for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

