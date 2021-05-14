Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The commission formed to observe the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre announced Friday that it has booted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt from his seat on the panel.

A statement from the commission did not indicate the reason for the parting, and a spokeswoman said the commission had no further comment. However, the move came after commission project manager Phil Armstrong criticized the Republican governor for signing a bill into law outlawing the teaching of certain race and racism concepts in Oklahoma schools.