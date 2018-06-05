Oklahoma facing health problems despite smoking decrease

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A new report says Oklahoma has high rates of death from heart disease, stroke, cancer and respiratory disease despite a decrease in smoking.

The Tulsa World reports that the State of the State's Health Report was released Monday.

The report shows that less than 20 percent of Oklahoma adults smoke. That's down from 25 percent a decade ago. The teen smoking rate was 13 percent in 2015, down from about a third of teens smoking in 2005.

However, the state still has a high rate of health issues tied with smoking, such as lung cancer and heart disease.

Leanne Stephens is a spokeswoman for the Tulsa Health Department. She says the health benefits of quitting smoking can lag behind.

The report says increasing rates of obesity may also be contributing to high rates of heart disease.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com