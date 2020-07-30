Oklahoma coronavirus cases rise by 1,117, deaths up by 13

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increased by 1,117 on Thursday, the fourth day of the past five that the increase has surpassed 1,000, and 13 more people have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

There were 35,740 total confirmed cases and 536 deaths, up from 34,623 cases and 523 deaths reported Wednesday.

The daily record for increases of 1,401 was reported Monday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department said none of the 13 additional deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours and all were aged 65 or older, the age group that accounts for nearly 80% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.

There were 647 people hospitalized, down from 663 a day earlier, according to the department.

