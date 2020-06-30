Oklahoma confirmed coronavirus cases jump by record 585

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma set a record one-day high for newly reported cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday with 585, in addition to reporting two more deaths due to COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said.

The state health department reported at least 13,757 and 387 deaths statewide, up from a reported 13,172 cases and 385 deaths on Monday. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the virus.

The statewide record increase of 482 cases was reported last Wednesday. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can carry the virus and not feel sick.

The state health department reported 10,085 people have recovered from the illness and that 315 are currently hospitalized either with the virus or under investigation for the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.