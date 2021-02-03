Oklahoma Legislature fast tracks virtual meeting exemption

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Public bodies in Oklahoma will be able to continue to meet virtually as a coronavirus safety precaution under a bill that was fast tracked Wednesday through the Oklahoma Senate.

The Senate suspended its rules and unanimously passed the bill by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat that would authorize public bodies to meet virtually through February 2022 or until the expiration of the governor’s executive emergency COVID-19 executive order. The measure now heads to the House, where it is expected to pass quickly and head to the governor's desk.