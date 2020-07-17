Oklahoma COVID-19 cases rise by 699, fewer hospitalized

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's daily coronavirus report showed Friday that 699 more people have tested positive, and seven more people have died.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, declined slightly, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department reported the latest totals of 24,140 confirmed cases and 445 deaths since March. The department reported 23,441 confirmed positive cases and 438 deaths Thursday.

As of Friday, 604 people in Oklahoma were hospitalized with coronavirus conditions. That's down from the 638 people the state reported as hospitalized the day before.

The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms. The department reports 18,766 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.